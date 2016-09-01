Exclusive: AC Milan defender De Sciglio tops Juventus’ summer transfer shortlist

Juventus have not only set sights on AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio, but have made the Italian wingback their priority signing for the 2017 summer transfer window. Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Old Lady’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has recently met the player’s agent Giovanni Branchini in Milan asking information about his client’s transfer status.



AC Milan do not want to sell one of their most important players, but the rossoneri have failed to meet the player’s agent to offer his client a contract extension. De Sciglio has just 18 months left in his current agreement with AC Milan and the club should make him a concrete contract extension offer after that Chinese consortium Sino-Europe complete the club’s takeover.



If De Sciglio fail to agree to terms on a new deal with AC Milan, Juventus will do everything they can to sign him in the summer as the player is one of Max Allegri’s favourite footballers. The Italian tactician promoted De Sciglio to senior level at AC Milan and would like him to become the heir of Stephan Lichtsteiner and Dani Alves at Juventus from the 2017/18 campaign.

