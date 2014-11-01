Exclusive: AC Milan defender finally set to secure Boca Juniors move
02 February at 12:50
Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo understands Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gómez could finally be set to secure a move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors. The Buenos Aires-based club have now met AC Milan’s asking price, which should now allow the 24-year-old to link up with his new teammates at La Bombonera.
DETAILS – Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing for over a month now, and it did seem just a few days ago that the deal could be dead in the water. Indeed, yesterday, Boca came forward with a proposal worth €5.3 million for 100% of the former Lanús man’s registration rights. The Rossoneri – who have included the player n their UEFA Europa League squad list – declined the offer as they still believed it to be too low.
With the Milanese club standing firm on their request of €7 million for 80% of his rights, which allows them to keep 20% for further resale value, it seems president Daniel Angelici is opening up to the idea of making an extra financial sacrifice. The clubs are edging closer to a deal, while we await a definitive answer within the next few hours.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
