Exclusive AC Milan: disappointing Calhanoglu sounded out by Turkish giants
03 December at 10:30Hakan Calhanoglu has been failing to live up to expectations so far this season. The Turkey International joined AC Milan in a € 25 million deal last summer but he has done nothing to justify his price-tag yet.
AC Milan fans and executives are more than disappointed with the performances of Calhanoglu but the club is still not thinking about selling the former Bayer Leverkusen ace.
According to our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo, however, Turkish giants Fenerbache have sounded out the player’s availability for the January transfer window.
The rossoneri are still not 100% sure to sell the versatile midfielder although Gattuso’s opinion on the matter will have quite an important impact in the final decision that the club will eventually take.
If Gattuso decides that he does not need Calhanoglu, AC Milan could sell him for the right price in the January window. Fenerbache have already shown their interest.
Go to comments