Exclusive: AC Milan DS to personally scout four Serie A stars

AC Milan will build a brand new squad next summer when money of Yonghong Li will be available. The Chinese entrepreneur is expected to complete the club’s takeover in two weeks time, therefore AC Milan will finally have some transfer budget available (probably in the region of €150 million) to register new signings.



Sources have told calciomercato.com that AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli will be at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium tonight to personally scout four Serie A stars during Sassuolo-Lazio.



Lazio’s Keita Balde tops AC Milan summer shopping list. The player won’t sign a contract extension with Lazio (expiration in 2018) and his agent will also be in the stands today, that’s why it is likely that Mirabelli could already enter transfer talks to sign the product of Barcelona academy tonight.



​Keita, however, is not the only player Mirabelli is interested in. Sassuolo stars Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Alfred Duncan are also on the rossoneri shopping list with Mirabelli who will also keep a very close eye on them. Berardi is also a transfer target of Chelsea, Tottenham, Juve and Inter, whilst Pellegrini might return to Roma if the giallorossi activate their € 12 million buy-back clause at the end of the season.

