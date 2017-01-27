Exclusive: AC Milan have met with Chelsea, Liverpool and Juventus target's agent today
07 February at 20:21AC Milan are set to challenge Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Juventus and Inter for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.
Our sources tell us that Milan have made a decisive move for the Atalanta 20-year-old sensation, with new director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli and director of sport Marco Fassone meeting the Ivorian’s agent in Milan this afternoon.
They discussed the outlines of the deal the Rossoneri want to offer to the midfielder, who has scored six goals this season and is also being pursued by Napoli.
This story is quite a surprise after reports emerged that Kessie’ had already agreed to move to Roma, anyway.
The Gazzetta dello Sport recently confirmed that the Giallorossi had made a last-gasp January €25 million bid for the Orobici star, but had failed.
Calciomercato.com had also discovered that Atananga is set to travel to the UK, fuelling speculation that a Premier League club would land Kessie’ eventually.
CM Staff, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
