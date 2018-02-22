Exclusive: AC Milan interested in Marouane Fellaini but no contact made yet
08 May at 10:20CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini but are yet to make contact with the player's entourage.
The 30-year-old Fellaini joined Manchester United in the summer of 2013 from Everton for a fee in the region of 27.5 million pounds. He has been an important player only in bits and pieces for the club and has been the same this season, despite being injured for a majority of time. He has appeared 16 times in the Premier League, scoring four times.
CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that AC Milan are interested in Fellaini, but are yet to make contact in order to sign the player.
It is said that Rino Gattuso sees Fellaini as exactly the kind of player he wants in the midifield- he brings to the plate physicality and experience. The Belgian currently earns 5 million euros a season at the club and with his contract at Old Trafford running out at the end of the season, he is looking for new clubs.
While Fellaini likes Milan, the club doesn't see him as a priority on the transfer market. With the final decision from UEFA yet to arrive about whether the rossoneri while face financial sanction or not, Milan feel that his demands will be more than they can afford, especially because the Belgian is 30.
That is the reason why no contact has been made, as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
