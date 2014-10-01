Exclusive: AC Milan join Man Utd and Tottenham in race for the ‘little Neymar’

It is fair to say Ajax starlet David Neres is enjoying his breakout season in Amsterdam, having scored 9 goals and contributed 12 assists in just 22 appearances so far this campaign. He arrived in the Netherlands on the final day of last January’s transfer window from Brazilian side São Paulo for an initial fee of €12 million.



In Brazil, there are already several journalists rushing to compare the talented 20-year-old to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar. Unsurprisingly, his performances have attracted the interest of some of the world’s biggest clubs with AC Milan among the interested parties. In fact, Rossoneri scouts are watching him regularly but are aware of the intense competition they will face to secure his signature.



Juventus, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also keen on the forward, but the Dutch have no intention of selling him before the summer. He is already valued at around €25 million.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)