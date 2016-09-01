Exclusive: AC Milan line-up four-man shortlist to replace Donnarumma
13 December at 17:10AC Milan are dealing with the Donnarumma issue as the agent of the talented goalkeeper has reportedly requested to cancel the contract of his client who, Raiola claims, has been forced to sign a contract extension with the club last summer.
AC Milan have just released an official statement to downplay the reports linking Donnarumma with leaving the club.
Reports in Italy, however, suggest the player could be on his way out of the San Siro in January or at the end of the season.
According to our sources AC Milan are already preparing for life after Donnarumma having prepared a four-man shortlist to replace the 18-year-old
Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Gigio Donnarumma alongside Napoli keeper Pepe Reina. The contract of the Spaniard expires at the end of the season and at the moment he has reached no agreement with the azzurri about a possible new deal.
The other two names to have been added in the rossoneri shortlist are Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu and Psg’s Kevin Trapp.
