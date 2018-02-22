Exclusive: AC Milan line up summer swoop for Juventus star
20 April at 14:50Calciomercato.com journalist Carlo Pellegatti understands that AC Milan are weighing up the possibility of bidding for Juventus forward Mario Mandžukić ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Croatian has been linked with a transfer to the Chinese Super League come the end of the season, though it is unclear whether he himself is willing to move to the Far East.
Rossoneri technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is working hard to add more experience to Gennaro Gattuso’s youthful squad before the start of next season, and has identified the former Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid hitman as an ideal signing.
Given the fact that they are likely to face sanctions from UEFA as a result of their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, it remains to be seen whether Il Diavolo can afford to offer Mandžukić a competitive salary. That said, much will depend on the player’s will and if he believes he can continue to win trophies at San Siro.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
