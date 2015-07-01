Exclusive: AC Milan make contact with Argentinian defender over possible summer move

AC Milan new owners will provide the club the cash they couldn’t use over the past few seasons, in the last years of the Berlusconi presidency. The rossoneri have already filled a summer transfer shortlist and Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio tops their defenders shopping list.



The Argentinian centre-back was also a transfer target of the Serie A giants last summer but they couldn’t find an economic agreement with the ‘Yellow Submarine’ due to lack of cash. Villareal’s asking price was € 25 million and the best proposal AC Milan could make was a loan offer with option to buy. Not enough for one of the best LaLiga defenders.



​Next summer, AC Milan will have enough money to make an opening bid for Musacchio and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that representatives of the club have already made contact with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible summer move. The next summer could become the right moment for Musacchio to finally join AC Milan.

