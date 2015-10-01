Exclusive: AC Milan make contact with Barcelona to sign winger on permanent deal
09 March at 23:05AC Milan want to make Gerard Deulofeu move permanent and the Serie A giants’ CEO Adriano Galliani has already made contact with his close friend Ariedo Braida to begin transfer talks, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
Deulofeu joined AC Milan on loan from Everton in January but Barcelona have a buy-back clause that they can activate to bring the player back to the club. Therefore, Galliani wants to reach agreement with Barcelona before contacting Everton and negotiate the player’s transfer.
The Spaniard is impressing with the rossoneri and AC Milan do not have an option to buy him on a permanent deal in the summer that’s why they need to reach an agreement with either Barcelona or Everton if they are to sign Deulofeu on a permanent deal.
Deulofeu has eight appearances in all competitions with AC Milan. He has scored one goal and registered two assist. AC Milan could free up the cash to sign him (around € 15 million) selling Niang to Wetford on a permanent deal.
Go to comments