Exclusive: AC Milan meet agent of unhappy striker

AC Milan executives have met the agent of Carlos Bacca today, calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo has exclusively learned. Sergio Barila met representatives of AC Milan today in order to discuss the player’s future and also his current status in the team.



The Italian agent is not happy with his client’s game time as Bacca started from the bench the last three games of the rossoneri. No secret that the Colombian is not one of Montella’s favourite players and if the manager will be confirmed next season there are many chances to see Bacca leave the San Siro.



​Barila made crystal clear that his client wants regular game time adding that he has already received some offers. Representatives of AC Milan also met the agent of Suso today.



The Spaniard is one of the team’s most shining stars and AC Milan want him to extend his stay at the club signing a contract extension.



Suso is happy to pen a new contract with the Serie A giants and the two parties will meet again over the next few weeks trying to finalize an agreement.

