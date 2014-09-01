Exclusive: AC Milan midfielder rejected €6m move
02 September at 15:15Out of favour AC Milan midfielder José Sosa rejected a move to Trabzonspor in the deadline day, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The 32-year-old had been offered € 10 million for the next three years plus a € 5 million bonus. The Turkish club had also offered € 6 million to AC Milan but the Argentinean rejected a move to Turkey and AC Milan have now included him in their squad list for the Europa League.
Sosa joined the San Siro hierarchy from Fenerbache for € 7 million in summer 2016 but could only manage 3 assists in 19 appearances with the Diavoli.
Both Vincenzo Montella and the club’s executives had told Sosa that he is not part of the club’s future but the Argentinean opted to stay in North Italy to battle it out for a starter spot.
Gustavo Gomez and Gabriel Paletta also failed to leave AC Milan in the deadline day, whilst Mbaye Niang joined Torino for € 15 million plus add-ons.
