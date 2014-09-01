Exclusive: AC Milan name their price for departing defender
07 August at 16:30AC Milan are not only focused on signing new players this summer. Some of the rossoneri outcasts will be showed the San Siro exit door and Gabriel Paletta is believed to be one of the players who will be leaving the Old Trafford in the summer.
Our reporter Daniele Longo claims AC Milan want to sell the former Italy defender for € 5 million even if his contract expires in 11 months.
Paletta made return to AC Milan last summer after a one-year loan spell at Atalanta.
The former Liverpool centre-back had some highs and lows with the rossoneri last season and the signings of Leonardo Bonucci and Mateo Musacchio means there is no more space at the San Siro for the Argentine-born defender.
Fiorentina and Genoa are interested in signing the 31-year-old although it remains to be seen whether the Serie A duo are open to match AC Milan’s asking price given that the player can be signed as a free agent next summer.
