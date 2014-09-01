Exclusive: AC Milan open preliminary transfer talks with €25 million LaLiga defender
24 February at 13:00AC Milan are interested in signing Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio and, as we’ve previously reported, the rossoneri have already made contact with the player’s entourage over a possible summer move.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, has exclusively learned that AC Milan area also about to make contact with Villareal to know the player’s transfer availability. Musacchio’s contract expires in 2018 and the Argentine defender has put new contract talks on hold.
The player’s entourage confirms that AC Milan have opened preliminary transfer talks with the highly rated centre-back although Villareal may demand € 25 million plus add-ons to sell Musacchio in the summer.
Of course negotiations are just at a preliminary stage and there is yet no agreement between any of the three parties involved in the potential deal. Musacchio, however, tops the rossoneri defenders’ shopping list and AC Milan are already working to seal his transfer at the beginning of the summer transfer window.
