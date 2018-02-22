Exclusive: AC Milan plot ambitious swoops for Real Madrid and Roma superstars
03 May at 15:45Calciomercato.com journalist Daniele Longo understands that signing a new striker is one of AC Milan’s main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
However, with UEFA likely to impose sanctions on the club following their failure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, bringing in someone of the required standard will not be an easy task for technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli.
Indeed, he and his colleagues have set their sights on several expensive targets such as Karim Benzema, Andrea Belotti and Edin Džeko. First of all, though, Mirabelli hopes to sell Nikola Kalinić for a fee in the region of €20 million, with Bundesliga side Schalke 04 interested in securing his services.
Meanwhile, Il Diavolo should receive €12 million for the permanent transfer of M’Baye Niang to Torino, and Carlos Bacca’s €15.5 million move to Villarreal is also expected to go through. They will look to recoup a further €7 million by moving on fringe players such as Luca Antonelli, Ignazio Abate and Gustavo Gómez.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
