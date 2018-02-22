Exclusive: AC Milan prepare contract offer for Porto stopper
07 March at 22:10AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is working hard to strengthen Gennaro Gattuso’s squad ahead of next season, when it is hoped the Rossoneri will be able to mount a sustained challenge for the Serie A title.
With Pepe Reina, Ivan Strinić and Ki Sung-yueng already being lined up as new recruits, Mirabelli has now set his sights on FC Porto central defender Iván Marcano, whose contract is also due to expire at the end of the campaign.
According to Calciomercato.com reporters Federico Albrizio and Daniele Longo, the Spaniard has impressed Diavolo scouts immensely over the last few months. Indeed, members of Gattuso’s coaching staff are also said to be keen on the idea of working with the former Villarreal and Rubin Kazan stopper.
Key figures at Milanello reportedly view him as an ideal alternative for Alessio Romagnoli given the fact he is left-sided and quick; hence he has often been deployed as a full-back throughout his career.
Everton and Valencia are also interested in luring him away from Portugal in a few months’ time, but there is every chance he could opt to continue his career in Northern Italy come the summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
