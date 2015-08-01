Exclusive: AC Milan put Conte talks on hold
22 February at 09:45AC Milan have put talks with Antonio Conte on hold, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, chiefs of the rossoneri hierarchy had been in talks with Conte this past November, days before Vincenzo Montella’s sacking.
The Serie A giants had offered Conte to take over at the San Siro at the end of the season giving him ‘carte blanche’ in the summer transfer window.
Conte, however, was told that summer investments would have not been as big as those of last summer and Conte informed AC Milan about the interest of other top clubs like Psg.
Given the success of Gattuso in charge of AC Milan, the club have decided to put Conte talks on hold. The current AC Milan boss may soon be offered a contract extension and AC Milan are determined to confirm him for the next campaign.
The next few months will be decisive but today Gattuso is the leading candidate for the AC Milan job next season.
Go to comments