Exclusive: AC Milan reach agreement for star Serie A winger

AC Milan have reached an economic agreement with Genoa over the signing of Lucas Ocampos, a talented Argentinian winger who joined the grifone last summer. The rossoneri have identified the 22-year-old winger as the perfect replacement for M’Baye Niang who has just joined Watford on loan with option to buy.



AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani revealed on Wednesday that Ocampos is the club’s priority target for the January transfer window and sources have told calciomercato.com that the former Marseille man is now close to joining the San Siro hierarchy.



​Ocampos could join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, but the two parties are still negotiating the right formula for the transfer. The only obstacle left between the winger and AC Milan is Genoa’s desperate need to find a replacement for the Argentinian ace. In case the rossoblu manage to sign a new winger in the current transfer window, Ocampos will join the rossoneri. Former Genoa striker Raffaele Palladino is said to be Genoa’s top target to replace departing Ocampos.

