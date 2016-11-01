Exclusive: AC Milan receive offer for midfield flop
03 August at 12:15AC Milan have already signed ten players but they now need to focus on sales before making the last few signings of the summer transfer window (three more new players are expected to move to the San Siro before the summer window shuts).
José Sosa is one of the players who could be leaving the rossoneri in the summer and Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Argentinean has received an offer from Mexico.
Pumas have in fact opened talks over the signing of the former Besiktas star who has already snubbed a move to Turkey.
Antalyspor, in fact, had made an offer to sign the 32-year-old who, however, rejected a chance to return to Turkey.
Sosa is also not sure about moving to Mexico but an offer in the region of € 2 million-a-year could convince him to leave the rossoneri.
AC Milan are open to sell the player for a fee below € 4 million. Talks between the two parties will be ongoing in the coming days.
