AC Milan are on fire: having brought themselves very close indeed to landing Franck Kessie, they are now set to nab former Inter player Alfred Duncan.

Bayer Leverkusen also like the 24-year-old, who has played a total of 53 Serie A games with Sassuolo, scoring twice.

He’s spoken to fellow Sassuolo man Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent, along with sending feelers for Mateo Kovacic and Duncan.

The first contacts have already been made. Though he sustained a number of injuries this season, he’s still played a starring role when on the pitch.

Here’s an example of what he can do… to Milan no less!



The Ghanaian was acquired for only

can exclusively reveal that new sporting director wants to work on bolstering the midfield, and Duncan is one of the players he really likes.€6 million in 2015, a good deal as Duncan has gone on to solidify Sassuolo's midfield and act as a foil for more attacking players like Simone Missiroli and passers like Francesco Magnanelli.