AC Milan are monitoring the best prospects around Europe and according to our sources the rossoneri have set their sights on Ajax starlet Justin Kluivert, the son of former AC Milan and Barcelona striker Patrick.Justin Kluivert has four goals and two assists in 16 appearances so far this season and AC Milan could make a bid to sign him in the summer.​Trouble is, the agent of Kluivert Jr. is Mino Raiola and the Italian agent is definitely not on good terms with representatives of the club.​Raiola has just demanded to cancel Donnarumma’s contract as he believes the club made pressure on his client to make him sign a contract extension last summer.His bad relationship with AC Milan could mean the rossoneri may fail to wrap up a deal to sign the talented Dutchman.