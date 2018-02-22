As learned by Calciomercato.com, AC Milan will keep an extra eye on three Leipzig players, Dayot Upamecano, Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner. The former, a 19-year-old defender, has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. Forsberg and Werner have also been two sought-after players on the market ever since RB Leipzig's revolution, coming from the second division.

It's also expected that Milan will keep track of Florian Thauvin, even though he will not play for Marseille tonight. The 25-year-old Frenchman is known for his ability on the right wing, but can ultimately play on both sides. Should Suso leave Milan this summer, then Thauvin could be the perfect replacement, as his price most likely is within the region of Suso's release clause (€40m).