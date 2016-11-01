Exclusive: AC Milan set sights on Lyon wonderkid amid Depay interest
21 February at 11:4521-year-old Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has emerged as one of AC Milan’s prime transfer targets ahead of this summer’s window. Information gathered by Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo suggests the Rossoneri view him as an ideal signing, as they look to add more steel to the centre of their midfield.
Technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli has made no secret of the fact he is looking to bring some of Europe’s hottest prospects to Milanello – Ndombele most certainly fits that description.
The Amiens loanee tends to be deployed in defensive midfield, within OL coach Bruno Génésio’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. However, he is a very mobile player and is more than capable of helping his teammates out in attack. Indeed, statistically, he is one of the best three dribblers in Ligue 1.
Come the end of the season, president Jean-Michel Aulas will pay €11 million in order to sign him on a permanent basis. After that, it remains to be seen whether he will remain at the Groupama Stadium, or be sold elsewhere for a significant profit.
Meanwhile, the Diavolo also remain keen on the idea of bringing former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay to San Siro. The Dutchman has been in impressive form since leaving Old Trafford, and could be tempted by the idea of plying his trade under Gennaro Gattuso next season. Watch this space.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
