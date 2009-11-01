Exclusive: Tottenham blow as AC Milan star agrees to contract extension
08 September at 11:17AC Milan star Suso has agreed to sign a contract extension with AC Milan, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
According to our AC Milan reporter Daniele Longo, Suso will sign a new € 3 million-a-year deal until 2022. Suso’s new salary includes add-ons. The former Liverpool flop will then become the fourth rossoneri best paid footballer after Leonardo Bonucci, Gigio Donnarumma and Lucas Biglia.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that AC Milan will announce Suso contract extension next week as the player will put pen to paper on his new agreement on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
Tottenham made an attempt to sign the Spaniard in June but their € 22 million bid was rejected by the Serie A giants who are not open to sell their star at any price and the imminent contract extension proves Suso will play a key role in the future of the club.
Suso joined AC Milan in January 2015 for €1.3 million.
