Exclusive: AC Milan star to have medical tests today

AC Milan star Suso was forced out the pitch in the 35th minute of yesterday’s 3-1 win over Chievo. The Spaniard picked up a knee injury and calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the former Liverpool flop will undergo medical tests today.



It is understood that Suso’s physical problems shouldn’t been too serious but Vincenzo Montella wants to make sure that the star winger will be eligible to play next Friday’s clash against AC Milan.



Suso has six goals and nine assists in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season. The former Genoa star is one of the rossoneri best players this season so much so the diavoli want to offer him a contract extension as soon as Sino-Europe completes the club’s takeover.



Suso’s AC Milan deal expires in 2019 and AC Milan want to extend his stay at the San Siro until 2021. The Serie A giants should provide a medical update on the 23-year-old between today and tomorrow.

