Exclusive: AC Milan star to pen new contract soon
24 August at 15:05AC Milan star Suso is going to sign a contract extension with the rossoneri in the coming days, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Spaniard is one of AC Milan’s most important players and the Serie A giants have rejected every possible approach made by potential suitors this summer.
Tottenham, Inter, Juventus and AS Roma had been linked with signing the former Liverpool flop who, however, is going to pen a contract extension with AC Milan in the coming days.
AC Milan’s ds Massimiliano Mirabelli is already in talks with the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci.
In the next few days, the rossoneri will make their official proposal.
The player want a new € 3 million-a-year deal until 2021 and AC Milan are likely to match the player’s demands.
Suso is likely to receive his first Spain national team call-up tomorrow with Spain that will face Italy and Liechtenstein in the World Cup qualifiers.
Go to comments