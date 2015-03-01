Exclusive: AC Milan star wants to restart new contract talks

Only a few months ago we reported AC Milan star winger Suso had reached economic agreement over a contract extension with his club. The former Liverpool promise is one of Serie A’s best wingers and AC Milan want to reward his performances with a contract extension and a pay rise.



Former AC Milan’s CEO Adriano Galliani had reached a preliminary agreement with the 23-year-old, the only thing missing was the player’s signature on his new contract. On the 21st of February, Galliani and the player’s entourage reached a final agreement over Suso’s contract extension.



The player’s new deal should have expired in 2021 and his salary should have been in the region of € 2.5 million-a-year. Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned Suso wants to start negotiations from the beginning, as the club’s ownership has changed and the player wants to know the long-term plans of new owners.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims an agreement will not be difficult to be reached and that the two parties will meet again before the end of the season to restart new contract talks.

