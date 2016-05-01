Exclusive: Luiz Adriano on the verge of joining Spartak Moscow

AC Milan and Spartak Moscow have reached an agreement for the transfer of Luiz Adriano in Russia, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. Sources have told our reporters Pasquale Guarro and Daniele Longo that the Brazilian striker will sign a contract expiring in 2020 and that the former Shaktar Donetsk man is going to earn a stunning € 5 million-a-year salary at the club.



Luiz Adriano is going to move to Spartak Moscow on a free transfer, but AC Milan will save the money of his salary. The rossoneri have spent over € 30 million to keep the striker at the San Siro during the last year and a half.



The 29-year-old striker came close to leaving the club also one year ago, but his move to Jiangsu Suning collapsed due to bureaucratic reasons. Luiz Adriano has scored six goals and four assists in 36 games with AC Milan and his € 5-million-a-year contract with Spartak Moscow will also include several add-ons.

