Exclusive: AC Milan striker set for move away from rossoneri
28 April at 09:30CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that summer signing Nikola Kalinic will be allowed to leave the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The 30-year-old Kalinic joined Milan from Fiorentina last summer for a fee in the region of 25 million euros. Since joining though, the striker has failed to impress and has not made the starting position his. He has Croatian has made 18 starts and has appeared nine times from the bench, scoring five times and assisting thrice.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano can reveal Milan are open to Nikola Kalinic in the upcoming summer transfer window, with the UEFA verdict about the club yet to be known.
While Carlos Bacca is set to return to Milan from Villarreal following his loan spell there, Milan will directly sell the Colombian without having to be involved in any big negotiations.
Quite the same is the case with Kalinic, interest in whom is still very much on a high and the player is wanted a lot in the Bundesliga and elsewhere too. There is still the presence of interest from Chinese clubs as the player did come close to heading off to China last summer.
Milan's asking price has lowered and Milan want a 15 million euros fee to let go of the striker. They feel that a good amount of money can be made with the sales of both Bacca and Kalinic
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
