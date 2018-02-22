Exclusive: AC Milan striker wanted by surprise Bundesliga package
22 February at 14:50Croatian striker Nikola Kalinić has just a few months left in which to convince AC Milan of his worth ahead of the summer transfer window. Since joining the Rossoneri on loan with obligation to buy from Fiorentina last year, but has struggled to establish himself at San Siro due to fitness problems and a lack of consistency on the pitch.
The 30-year-old has found the net just four times in Serie A this season, which is far too little when you consider he was supposed to be the team’s main focal point in attack. That said, he has proved to be a very useful player from a tactical perspective as he can hold the ball up very well and knows how to bring his teammates into play. However, goals have been in short supply and this is why the club may be tempted to cash in on him come the end of the campaign.
Calciomercato.com reporter Daniele Longo understands the player was proposed to Schalke 04 last month, but the Gelsenkirchen-based side were not interested in negotiating a deal to take him to the Bundesliga. On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt have indicated that they would be keen to sign him should they defy the odds and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. He is valued at around €35 million, but no decision will be taken on his future until the Milanese giants finalise their plans for next season.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments