Exclusive: AC Milan summer shopping list revealed

AC Milan fans hope the club will have plenty of cash to invest next summer as Chinese consortium Sino Europe are set to finalize the club’s takeover in March. Provided that Vincenzo Montella will be confirmed on the rossoneri bench for next season, our reporter Daniele Longo has revealed the diavoli summer shopping list which, of course, includes many top players.



Montella is on very good terms with Gianluigi Donnarumma and their special relationship could lead the promising goalkeeper to sign a new deal with the Serie A giants. The player’s agent Mino Raiola will meet new club’s representatives after the official acquisition of the club to discuss the player’s contract extension.



DEFENDERS – AC Milan will be looking to sign at least one new centre-back in the summer. AC Milan defender centre-back Mateo Musacchio still tops the club’s shortlist as his price-tag is in the region of € 25 million but could be lowered as his contract with Villareal expires in 2018 and the two parties have yet to reach economic agreement over the player’s contract extension.



​MIDFIELDERS – Chelsea star Cesc Fabreagas is the dream of Fassone and Mirabelli although it might be hard to meet Chelsea’s economic demands. There are, however, many other centre midfielders on AC Milan’s wish-list. Mahmoud Dahoud can leave Borussia Monchengadbach for just € 10 million in the summer, whilst Luiz Gustavo has been offered to the Serie A giants. Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj is also been tracked by the rossoneri. Fassone and Mirabelli will also try to persuade Chelsea to sell Mario Pasalic on the cheap.



​STRIKERS – The name of Lazio target Keita Balde is written in capital letters on the club’s agent as new contract talks between the former Barcelona promise and Lazio are stalling. Torino star Andrea Belotti and Fiorentina attacking midfielder Federico Berardeschi have been recently scouted and AC Milan could make an attempt to sign them both in the summer.



