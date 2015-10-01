Exclusive: AC Milan talks ongoing for €22m star

AC Milan are in talks with Wolfsburg over a possible summer move of Ricardo Rodriguez, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The rossoneri have put the Swiss defender on top of their summer shopping list as Mattia De Sciglio is destined to join Juventus.



Ricardo Rodriguez, a former Inter and Arsenal target has a € 22 million release clause included in his contract with the Bundesliga giants and the Diavoli have already reached an agreement with the talented left-back, calciomercato.com has also learned.



AC Milan are not open to pay the entire release clause of the defender and expect Wolfsburg to lower their economic demands. The Bundesliga giants, however, are not going to decide the future of the Switzerland International until they manage to survive in the Bundesliga.



​Contacts between the two parties are still ongoing but there won’t be any deal before the end of the season. AC Milan are currently leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

