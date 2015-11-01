Exclusive: AC Milan to meet former West Ham defensive target over imminent move
04 February at 11:05AC Milan will have a new meeting with free agent defender Martin Caceres today, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. The Uruguayan defender had medical with the rossoneri yesterday confirming to have recovered from an ankle injury which prevented him from joining any new team since his contract with Juventus expired in June 2016.
Caceres, 31, is a versatile defender who can either play as centre-back or right-back. Yesterday’s talks, however, did not lead to any economic agreement between the two parties. Caceres requested € 750.000 until the end of the season, whilst AC Milan are only open to offer € 450.000 plus € 300.000 in add on-ons.
In the last few hours, however, Caceres has lowered his economic demands and today’s meeting could be one of the decisive ones to find an agreement between the player and the club.
Caceres snubbed a move to West Ham in the winter transfer window as the former Barcelona man reportedly requested € 100.000-a-week-to join the Hammers.
Share on