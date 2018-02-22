Exclusive: AC Milan to scout Berardi as Rossoneri ponder summer bid

As Milan look to bolster their squad ahead of next season under the direction of Gennaro Gattuso, their sights are set on Sassuolo with the idea of bringing Domenico Berardi to San Siro.



Gattuso has clear ideas for the future and he has already indicated what the priorities are on the market. Milan will certainly go after a winger and first on the list remains Memphis Depay of Lyon.



Getting to the Dutch will be anything but easy, so a plan B is necessary and it involves the 23-year-old of Sassuolo. Mirabelli and Gattuso have spoken about the possibility and the club will scout Berardi in the coming weeks.



Berardi remains only an idea at the moment, but Marco Fassono will be searching for possibly avenues involving the player. Milan layers players who may be available for a future deal with Sassuolo include Gabbia, Bellanova, Simic, Bertolacci, Antonelli and Locatelli.

