Exclusive: AC Milan to scout product of Barcelona academy in Rome derby clash

AC Milan have going through tough days as Chinese consortium Sino-Europe was supposed to finalize the club’s takeover on the 3rd of March but the closing date is likely to be postponed again. All the rossoneri fans hope that Sino-Europe will manage to complete the club’s takeover by the end of the season so that the club will have fresh cash available to sign new players.



Keita Balde is one of the Serie A stars linked with a summer move to the San Siro and sources have exclusively told calciomercato.com that representatives of the Serie A giants will be in Rome to scout the former Barcelona promise tomorrow as Lazio face Roma in the first leg of the Coppa Italian semi-finals.



Keita’s Lazio contract expires in 2018 and the player’s entourage has yet to reach economic agreement with Lazio over the contract extension of the Senegalese winger who is one of AC Milan’s priorities for the summer transfer window.

