Exclusive: AC Milan tried to steal exciting starlet from under Juventus’ noses
01 September at 14:23AC Milan tried a late move to sign Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri yesterday. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano reports the rossoneri met the player’s agent Beppe Riso in the club’s headquarters yesterday to discuss the imminent move of the promising 17-year-old striker.
Pellegri has already scored one goal in Serie A and is regarded as one of Italy’s most promising strikers. It comes as no coincidence that both Juventus and Inter are also trying to sign him alongside Eddy Salcedo, a talented 15-year-old attacking winger who has already made his debut in Serie A.
Salcedo is also represented by Beppe Riso but AC Milan did only try to sign Pelletri yesterday whilst Juventus and Inter want to sign the exciting Genoa pair.
AC Milan reached a principle of agreement with the player’s agent and will make contact with Genoa in the coming hours to try to convince them to sell Pellegri in January.
Juventus and Inter are reported to have already reached an agreement with Genoa.
Where do Pellegri and Salcedo will end up?
