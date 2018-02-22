Exclusive: AC Milan weigh up swoop for wantaway Real Madrid star
20 March at 14:25Calciomercato.com reporter Federico Zanon understands AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, who is increasingly likely to seek a move elsewhere during this summer’s transfer window.
Rossoneri directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have identified him as one of several key targets, though their ability to pursue him will depend heavily upon their ability to comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Spaniard’s heart is set on a departure from Los Blancos, having struggled to secure a regular starting berth under Zinedine Zidane this season. Indeed, he is open to the idea of playing his football at San Siro next year.
The aforementioned Mirabelli has already concluded deals to bring Pepe Reina and Ivan Strinić to Lombardy from Napoli and Sampdoria, respectively, but is now setting his sights on bringing one or two marquee names to the club too.
Los Merengues president Florentino Pérez is likely to demand a fee in the region of €40 million for the former Real Betis starlet. Il Diavolo would be able to afford such an outlay, as long as they are not restricted by sanctions from European football’s main governing body.
