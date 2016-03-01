AC Milan have been one of the busiest clubs of the summer with the rossoneri who have completed the signings of 11 new players.The rossoneri will soon announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic and one more centre midfielder could move to the San Siro before the summer transfer window shuts.The rossoneri, in fact, have also sold 14 players but three more are going to pack their suitcases before the end of the current summer transfer campaign.AC Milan are planning to offload Gabriel Paletta, Sosa and Mbaye Niang before the summer transfer window shuts.The former Parma and Atalanta defender has snubbed several offers and has informed AC Milan that he wants to move to Lazio, Sosa has rejected the chances to move to Mexico and Turkey whilstalthough the granata do not offer as much money as the Russian do.