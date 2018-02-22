Exclusive: After Reina, Callejon is also on Mirabelli's wish-list

They will face off on Sunday as Milan will be taking on Napoli at the San Siro in Milano. Napoli keeper Pepe Reina has already agreed a deal with AC Milan as his contract was set to expire come summer time. Is he the last Napoli player to join the rossoneri? Perhaps not as Massimiliano Mirabelli would like to acquire an offensive winger to add to Rino Gattuso's team. Memphis Depay is currently their favorite but Domenico Berardi and José Maria Callejon are also on Mirabelli's list sources have told Calciomercato.com.



THE RIGHT IDEA - Callejon is certainly high on Milan's wish-list as he would be the perfect player in Gattuso's formation. He would offer something different compared to Milan's current wingers Suso and Calhanoglu as he would be an important add. The ex-Real Madrid player also has a ton of international experience, something that AC Milan will surely be looking for this coming summer...



COSTS - AC Milan have a great understanding with his agent (Manuel Garcia Quillon) as he is the one who will be bringing Reina to the San Siro in months to come. Callejon has a contract that will expire in 2020 with Napoli as De Laurentiis will ask for at least 25 million euros. Mirabelli is looking at a lot of options but he knows that this summer will be crucial for the rossoneri...



By @andreasereni90, adapted and translated by @Calcionews89