Exclusive: Agent of AC Milan star arrives at headquarters to discuss new deal
28 August at 15:15Suso’s agent Alessandro Lucci has just begun a meeting with AC Milan to discuss his client’s contract extension. The Spaniard has had a stunning start to the season.
Yesterday night he provided one assist for Patrick Cutrone and netted the winner for the rossoneri.
The former Liverpool flop is simply irreplaceable for AC Milan and the rossoneri want to do anything they can to make him sign a contract extension.
The Spaniard has already told media that he wants to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants.
According to our sources, he has requested a new € 3 million-a-year deal and AC Milan are open to match the player’s demands.
Suso could soon pen a three or four year contract extension with his new deal that would then expire in 2021 or 2022.
Talks between the two parties have just begun but sources close to the club are optimistic that an agreement could be reached very soon. AC Milan rejected a € 22 million bid from Tottenham this summer.
