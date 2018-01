Emerson Palmieri’s agenthave made an offer to sign the Brazilian right-back. Yesterday night Calciomercato.com exclusively reported Chelsea’s bid for the giallorossi star. “Emerson’s Chelsea move is not a done deal yet, we are in talks with the club”, Fernando Garcia told our Daniele Longo. “The two clubs are in talks and we hope to finalize the deal soon. A transfer is very likely at this stage.”“I have not planned a trip to Italy anytime soon,, he is a top manager, one of the best in the World.”​Juventus came close to signing Emerson in summer 2017 but the Old Lady dropped the Brazilian when he picked up a knee injury in May.​Emerson was regarded as one of Italy’s best full-backs last season and has not made return from his injury although Roma could decide to sell him for a fee around € 25/30 million to remain in line with the Financial Fair Play parameters.Liverpool are also reported to be interested in the Roma star.