Exclusive: Agent of exciting Serie A midfielder meets Chelsea executives

Franck Kessié is one of Serie A’s most exciting prospects. The 20-year-old has imposed himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Italy and a huge number of top clubs are being linked with a move for the Ivorian star who will leave Atalanta at the end of the season.



AS Roma are the most interested Serie A club in signing the former Cesena star. The giallorossi have already reached an agreement with Atalanta but have yet to close a deal with the player’s agent George Atangana. The player’s representatives is in no rush to finalize a deal because he knows his client is one of the most wanted commodities in the market.



AS Roma have agreed to pay € 28 million plus a product of their academy (could be either Marchizza or Tummello) but negotiations with the player’s agent are stalling.



Calciomercato.com's Federico Zanon and Pasquale Guarro have exclusively learned that Atangana was in London yesterday to talk with Chelsea executives. The Blues have been heavily linked with a summer swoop for the 20-year-old and Antonio Conte is an admirer of the exciting Serie A star.

