Exclusive: agent of Franck Kessié flies to London to begin transfer talks with Chelsea and Man Utd interested
26 January at 14:40Franck Kessié will return to Italy today after Cote d’Ivoire AFCON elimination at hands of Morocco. Kessié’s national team was thought to be one of the main contenders for the victory of the tournament, but they’ve faced elimination in the quarter finals of the competition.
Kessié has imposed himself as one of Italy and Europe’s most interesting prospects and his name will be one of the hottest ones in the summer transfer window. Atalanta are not going to sell the talented midfielder in January as the Serie A side hope that a bidding war will be set up by the many European clubs interested in signing their star at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.
Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester United are the most interested Premier League clubs although Liverpool and Everton are also keeping tabs on the Cote d’Ivoire International. AS Roma are believed to be leading the race to sign Kessié in the summer even if the giallorossi may be required to sell either Radja Nainggolan or Kostas Manolas in order to free up enough cash for the signing of the 19-year-old promise. PSG are also among the contenders for Kessié.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s agent George Atangana will be flying to London in the next few days to begin preliminary transfer talks with some Premier League clubs interested in signing his client next summer.
Atalanta’s asking price is € 30 million at least, a price-tag which can be afforded by every aforementioned club, including AS Roma, provided that they sell one of their highly-rated stars.
