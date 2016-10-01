Exclusive: Agent of Gabriel Jesus plays down Inter transfer links

Former Inter President Massimo Moratti has recently released an interview to praise new Manchester City boss Gabriel Jesus. “He made me fall in love with football again”, Moratti said. Inter also came close to signing the Brazilian starlet last summer but the player eventually decided to join Manchester City as Pep Guardiola managed to convince him to move to the Etihad Stadium.



Gabriel Jesus, impact in the Premier League has been nothing short of magnificent having scored three goals in the first two games as a starter. An injury to his foot, however, has already put an end to his season.



Calciomercato.com has exclusively interviewed Gabriel Jesus’ agent Cristiano Simoes who has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is clearly very happy at Manchester City despite his injury.



“Moratti is a very important personality and we are flattered by his words but there is no chance to see Gabriel Jesus joining Inter in the near future. He’s chosen Manchester City and he’s very happy there, we’re all delighted with his performances in England.”



“Gabriel Jesus is only focused on Manchester City. He’s doing a great job with Guardiola and wants to return to action as soon as possible.”

