Exclusive: Agent of Inter winger reveals why he turned down Chelsea

Inter winger Jonathan Biabiany was surprisingly linked with a move to Chelsea in the January transfer window but his move to the Stamford Bridge collapsed and the player’s agent Davide Bega has exclusively revealed to calciomercato.com why his client rejected a move to Chelsea.



Mr. Bega, why did Chelsea really want to sign Biabiany?

“Yes, I can confirm that. Conte wanted him and personally talked to Jonathan to persuade him to move to Chelsea. Chelsea's offer, however, was late. They called us on Sunday night and the transfer window was closing two days later. There was no time to finalize a deal.”



​What about West Ham? Would he like to play there?

“Yes, he likes the Hammers”



Did Biabiany receive any offer from China?

“No, he didn't receive any offer from China. It could have been a good idea but in the end nothing concrete happened.”



Alessandro Di Gioia, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

