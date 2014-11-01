Franck Kessie's agent doesn't want his client to move to Roma, exclusively telling Calciomercato that he's not "a piece of machinery."

Speaking to our Pasquale Guarro, George Atangana says that “the race isn’t over” and that the scorer of seven goals in all competitions (and provider of three assists) could still end up elsewhere.

​Chased by Chelsea and Manchester United, the 20-year-old was reported last week to have been the subject of

“I don’t have the keys, I presume that it [the race] is still on”, Atangana told our correspondent.

​Kessie is also liked by Juventus, Milan, Napoli and Bayern Munich, to name just a few.

“We’re in a democratic world, everyone is free to express their frustration.

“Have I been to England? I can neither confirm nor deny that, the next few days will definitely be very intense.

“Many countries want him and because of that I need to think hard on the most appropriate destination.

“Atalanta and Roma have agreed on everything? Kessie isn’t a piece of machinery, fit to be sent to the first place to come to mind. I have a lot of respect for Roma, but I’m still waiting for the right choice for my client.

If the problem is Atangana, because I’m trying to do my customer’s best interests, then I’m happy to be the problem, not the solution”