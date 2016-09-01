Exclusive: Agent of of former Tottenham target confirms interest of AC Milan

Fiorentina star Milan Badelj is one of Serie A’s most wanted footballers. The contract of the former Hamburger SV man expires in 2018 and the player is not going to sign a new deal with the Tuscans. Calciomercato.com’s Daniele Longo has exclusively talked to the player’s agent Dejan Joksimovic to learn Badelj’s plan for the future. The 28-year-old has been linked with moves to Tottenham and AC Milan.



Mr. Joksimovic, do you have any news about a possible contract extension with Fiorentina?

“No, and I want to add that Fiorentina have never called us to offer a new deal. The last time I spoke to representatives of the club was in October.”



Is your client going to leave Florence?

“I’d say so at the moment. He only has one year left in his contract and we have no news regarding a possible contract extension. Badelj is a great pro and a serious person, he will always help the club until he’s here.”



​What about the interest of AC Milan?

“We had an agreement with them [last summer]. They would have signed Badelj for € 15 million but Fiorentina suddenly changed their mind and the deal collapsed.”



Did they [AC Milan] made contact in January?

“Yes they did and we also learnt that Inter and AS Roma are keeping tabs on him. AC Milan could have also signed Badelj in January. Given AC Milan’s struggles to sell the club they wanted to buy the player on loan with mandatory buy-out clause but Fiorentina decided not to sell him. Of course the player’s price-tag will be lower next summer because Baldej will only have one year left in his contract.”



​Could he join AC Milan in the summer then?

“As of today we’ve only received proposals from foreign clubs. A door for AC Milan will be always opened, we admire and respect the club and its history.”



