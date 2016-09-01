The father and agent of Italian striker Simone Zaza has spoken exclusively to Calciomercato.com about his son’s future. Antonino Zaza has had much to consider recently with the 25-year-old the subject of huge transfer speculation.

First of all, he was asked whether the proposed move to Valencia has now been abandoned to which he replied; “We were still evaluating the possibility because Simone was asked directly by Prandelli who is a great person and an excellent coach”.



So now he’s returning to Juventus, what will be his next destination? “I don’t believe he will return to Turin, he will more than likely pass straight through to his next club”. Asked whether the opportunity to go to Fiorentina would be a favourable one should their current striker Nikola Kalinic depart in January he replied; “Absolutely, Fiorentina would be a most welcome destination. We are talking about a great team with an excellent coach”.



Asked whether there had been contact he simply replied; “Not at this moment and I’m unaware of any contact with Juventus”. Next, he was asked if Genoa was another possible January destination for his son top which he stated that; “Look, I will not express preferences as it’s not professional. We’re speaking about a club with a great tradition so why not?”



Quizzed whether his parent club Juventus’s demands are making negotiations difficult with other clubs he explained that; “Simone just needs to play, we are not looking at things from an economic point of view”.



Finally, after contact in summer with Milan, did Antonino believe his son could still be part of the Rossoneri’s plans? “Yes, there was contact made in the summer and if they were to call again, I would be willing to talk. Milan are a great club”.





