Exclusive: agent speaks out on future of Arsenal, Juve and Man Utd targets

Our very own Fabrizio Romano has managed to have an interview with Beppe Riso, one of the rising agents of Italian football. Riso is the representative of the likes of Mattia Caldara, Bryan Cristante, Roberto Gagliardini and Jakub Jankto (just to name a few) and he has exclusively talked about the future of some of his clients with our transfer pundit.



Bryan Cristante is said to be a transfer target of Juve, Inter and Manchester United, Atalanta will sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season but his stay with La Dea is not going to be long term. “Inter and Juve want him? I hope so”, Riso said.



“I know they are monitoring him, they must be thinking about the next step, I have no doubts about Bryan’s qualities, he only needed to be trusted, he has taken the right path.”



​Jankto, on the other hand, is wanted by AC Milan and Arsenal: “He could be a good player for the Premier League because he has the right qualities to play there. We’ll talk about his possible transfer at the end of the season, now he is only focused on Udinese.”

